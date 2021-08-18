Will PM Say Sorry Now? Congress After Shashi Tharoor's Clean Chit In Sunanda Death Case

Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was discharged of all charges in the case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death. Mounting an attack on Narendra Modi, Congress leaders asked whether the PM would apologise to Tharoor now for his comments against him in the matter, now that the latter had been proven innocent.

Terming the PM's comments as "intemperate", Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded an apology from the PM, even as Congress leadership stood by Tharoor following the long drawn out case. Many hailed the verdict as the victory of truth.

"The truth always wins. The constant abuse, innuendos and slander of our colleague Shashi Tharoor by BJP and its crony TV anchors come to nought," Soorjewala said.

"Will the PM now apologise for his intemperate remarks? Will the same TV anchors do a debate and apologise today," he asked on Twitter.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "For seven years my friend and colleague Shashi Tharoor was harassed and subjected to vilification, abuse and mental torture."

"Today, he stands vindicated and the MoSha duo along with their hatchet men stand totally exposed. Jai Ho for the judiciary. All is not lost yet," he said in a tweet.

Tharoor in a statement also said his faith in the Indian judiciary stands vindicated and the ruling brings a "significant conclusion to the long nightmare" that enveloped him.

"This brings a significant conclusion to the long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of my late wife Sunanda," Tharoor said.

"I have weathered dozens of unfounded accusations and media vilification patiently, sustained by my faith in the Indian judiciary, which today stands vindicated," the former Union minister said.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel earlier pronounced the order discharging Tharoor in the case during a virtual hearing.



(With inputs from PTI)

