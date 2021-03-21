March 21, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  TMC Leader Sisir Adhikari Joins BJP At Home Minister Amit Shah's Rally In Bengal

TMC Leader Sisir Adhikari Joins BJP At Home Minister Amit Shah's Rally In Bengal

MP Sisir Adhikari said that he had been forced to switch over to the saffron camp as the leaders of the ruling TMC left him with no other option.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
TMC Leader Sisir Adhikari Joins BJP At Home Minister Amit Shah's Rally In Bengal
Sisir Adhikari
Twitter
TMC Leader Sisir Adhikari Joins BJP At Home Minister Amit Shah's Rally In Bengal
outlookindia.com
2021-03-21T14:30:24+05:30
Also read

Putting an end to weeks of speculation, veteran politician and MP Sisir Adhikari joined the BJP on Sunday. 

Adhikari joined the saffron camp in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah by chanting slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' during an election rally in West Bengal on Sunday. 

The MP has followed in the footsteps of his two sons Suvendu and Soumendu, who had joined the BJP earlier.

The patriarch of the Adhikari family -- which wields considerable influence in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district -- said that he was forced to switch camp, as the leaders of the ruling party left him with no other option.

Earlier, too, Sisir Adhikari had accused the ruling party of "humiliating" him and son Suvendu, who is locked in a fierce battle with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the district's Nandigram constituency.

"They (TMC leaders) forced me to join the BJP. Let them (TMC) do what they want, and I will do what I can," Adhikari told reporters here before leaving for Egra, where he is set to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally.

He asserted that Suvendu Adhikari will bag the Nandigram seat by a comfortable margin.

"Suvendu will win the polls by a huge margin. The TMC will be wiped out of East Midnapore," the Lok Sabha MP added.

Sources in the BJP said his other son Dibyendu, a TMC MP from Tamluk, may also follow suit.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kumbh Mela: Centre Tells Uttarakhand Govt To Enhance Covid Testing, Follow SOPs

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos