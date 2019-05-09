Will File Defamation Case Against AAP Leaders: Gautam Gambhir Over Atishi Pamphlet Charges

﻿
AAP leader Atishi broke down reading a pamphlet containing 'obscene and derogatory' remarks against her on Thursday and alleged that the pamphlets were distributed by her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 May 2019
BJP candidate from east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Gautam Gambhir has said that he will file a defamation suit against Aam Aadmi Party leaders over allegations of distributing 'derogatory' pamphlets against AAP candidate Atishi
PTI File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-05-09T20:18:28+0530
Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, the BJP candidate from East Delhi in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, hit back aggressively on Thursday on being accused of involvement in the alleged distribution of "obscene and derogatory" pamphlets against his AAP rival Atishi, saying he will file a defamation suit against the leaders of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

In a statement, the political greenhorn said there were five women in his family and that he would not resort to such "petty" politics.

"I will not let the AAP leaders go scotfree. I will file defamation suit against them," he said.

Gautam Gambhir also said he would withdraw from the Lok Sabha contest if the charge was proved against him.

"I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?," he said in a tweet addressed to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal and Atishi, the party candidate from East Delhi.

Atishi broke down reading a pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her on Thursday. She alleged that the pamphlets were distributed in the constituency by her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir slammed Kejriwal in a series of tweets, saying he was "ashamed" to have him as the chief minister of Delhi.

The political atmosphere in the national capital vitiated hours before the poll campaigning concluded on Friday evening, with the BJP and the AAP indulging in a bitter blame game.

 "U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own Jhadu (broom) to clean ur dirty mind," Gambhir said in another tweet.

Atishi has alleged that the pamphlets containing derogatory remarks about her as well as her family were distributed by the BJP at housing complexes in East Delhi.

"I had welcomed Gambhir myself when he joined politics but I never imagined that he would stoop to this level in the Lok Sabha polls," she said.

AAP leaders slammed Gambhir on social media and other platforms, with Kejriwal saying he never imagined that the BJP nominee would "stoop so low" while urging Atishi to stay strong.

Gambhir claimed that the "petty politics" exhibited by the AAP was the reason why people with good intentions stayed away from mainstream politics.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
Gautam Gambhir Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Politics Defamation Case National

