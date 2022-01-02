Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'Will Fight Election From Wherever Party Says': CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of UP Polls

CM Yogi Adityanath tried to allay concerns apparent among some of the sitting MLAs regarding getting party tickets saying the BJP was a 'very big family' and people’s role in it may change with time.

'Will Fight Election From Wherever Party Says': CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of UP Polls
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. | PTI

Trending

'Will Fight Election From Wherever Party Says': CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of UP Polls
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T07:13:45+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 7:13 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday confirmed he will contest the upcoming assembly elections, but from which seat will be decided by the party leadership.

“I will fight the election from wherever the party says,” Adityanath said when asked whether he will contest from Ayodhya, Mathura, or from his home district Gorakhpur.

Yogi, who is currently a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, was interacting with the media here.

Asked if there was any work he could not do in his five-year tenure, Yogi said, "Whatever was said, was done. There is no work left for which there should be any regret."

The CM tried to allay concerns apparent among some of the sitting MLAs regarding getting party tickets saying the BJP was a “very big family” and people’s role in it may change with time.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"Every person's role is different at different times. It is not necessary that one person should always be in the government, sometimes he can also do the work of the organisation,” he said.

The CM said COVID-protocol will be followed to the hilt whenever the dates for the election are announced.

Asked about what changed since the 2017 elections, Adityanath said: "In 2017 we fought on failures of the state government. This time we are contesting on the basis of our achievements."

The CM also took a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's promise of giving 300 free units of electricity to domestic consumers upon coming to power, saying that people of the state know “only five districts used to get power supply before 2017”.

Earlier in the day, the SP chief while wishing the people a happy New Year, made the announcement tweeting in Hindi.

"2022 will be a new year with new light for a new Uttar Pradesh. Three hundred units of electricity for households (domestic consumers) will be given free and electricity for irrigation will be free," Akhilesh wrote.

On the Congress' promise of giving scooties to women upon coming to power, Adityanath asked how many scooties have been distributed in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan where the party has its government.

Tags

PTI Yogi Adityanath New Delhi Assam assembly election 2021 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Scuffle Between 2 Groups Caused Stampede, Claims Shrine Board

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Scuffle Between 2 Groups Caused Stampede, Claims Shrine Board

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks J&K, No Damage Reported

Kashmir 2021: An Year-Ender Dispatch For The Dead Father

Maharashtra Records 9,170 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Omicron Cases

Court Is A Service Provided By State To All Citizens: SC Judge

TN CM Seeks People’s Cooperation To Contain Omicron, To Roll-out Vaccine For 15 - 18 Yr Soon

Govt Directs States To Set Up Makeshift Hospitals And Teams For Patients In Home Isolation

Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Going On Smoothly With Strict Adherence To Sops: Official

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

Covid Hospitalisation Less; Whether More Curbs Needed Will Be Reviewed: Delhi Health Minister

Covid Hospitalisation Less; Whether More Curbs Needed Will Be Reviewed: Delhi Health Minister

Reproductive Choice A Dimension Of Personal Liberty: Delhi HC

Reproductive Choice A Dimension Of Personal Liberty: Delhi HC

5 Former Military Chiefs Write To President And PM About Genocidal Threats

5 Former Military Chiefs Write To President And PM About Genocidal Threats

Covid-19 Update: Delhi Reports 2,716 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 21

Covid-19 Update: Delhi Reports 2,716 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 21

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement