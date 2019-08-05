'Will Exercise All Options To Counter Illegal Steps': Pakistan On Centre's Move To Scrap Article 370 In J&K

Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan "strongly condemned" the move and rejected the announcement.

Pakistan said that as a party to "this international dispute", it will exercise "all possible options to counter the illegal steps."

In a statement issued on Monday, Pakistan's External Affairs Ministry said: "The Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. "

It further added that no unilateral step by the Government of India can "change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions."

"Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan."



Supporting what it referred to as "inalienable right to self-determination", Pakistan reaffirmed "its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people".

Earlier in the day, after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the home minister declared the Centre was scrapping Article 370 and all sections thereof amid a huge uproar from the Opposition leaders.

Shah moved the resolution on Article 370 as also the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 amid massive uproar by opposition parties. He informed the House that President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the official notification abrogating Article 370.

As soon as Shah made the announcement, members of the Congress, TMC and DMK squat on the floor of the House, one of the PDP members tore his clothes and then along with another PDP member tore copies of the Constitution, prompting Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to order that they be physically removed.