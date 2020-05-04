Will Bring Back Indians Stranded Abroad In Phased Manner From May 7: Home Ministry

The central government will facilitate the return of Indians stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner, the Home Ministry said on Monday.

The process of return of Indians stranded abroad will begin from May 7 in a phased manner, the ministry said. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships and the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard.

It further added that Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens and that the facility would be made available on basis of payment. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel.

The decision comes on the same day India entered the third phase of lockdown with coronavirus cases soaring past 42,000.

