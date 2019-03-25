Why Is BJP Attacking Oppn And Not Highlighting Its Own Achievements, Asks Akhilesh Yadav

﻿
Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the plight of 'shiksha mitras' or contractual teachers among others and assured those unemployed of his support.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 March 2019
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Monday asked the BJP why its leaders were only attacking the opposition in their rallies and not highlighting their own positive achievements.

In a tweet, he said the people wanted stable jobs, not a 'chowkidar' (watchman).

He attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the plight of 'shiksha mitras' or contractual teachers among others and assured those unemployed of his support.

"Why is the BJP targeting opposition parties in its rallies? Does it not have any positive achievements in its five-year rule. Fearing people's wrath and defeat, BJP leaders and workers are avoiding campaigning and are making excuses that the weather is too hot," Yadav claimed.

PTI

