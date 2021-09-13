Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
WHO Likely To Give Approval For Covaxin This Month

WHO Likely To Give Approval For Covaxin This Month

WHO Likely To Give Approval For Covaxin This Month
Covaxin | PTI Photo

The WHO has so far approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use.

WHO Likely To Give Approval For Covaxin This Month
2021-09-13T21:43:22+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 9:43 pm

Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is likely to get the World Health Organization’s approval this month, official sources said Monday.

The WHO has so far approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use.

Covaxin is one of the six vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator and is being used in the nationwide inoculation programme, alongwith Covishield and Sputnik V.

The Centre had told Rajya Sabha in July that all documents required for the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech as of July 9, and the global health body had commenced the review process.

(PTI inputs)

