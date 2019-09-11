'Where Is Plan To Get India Out Of This Decline, Gloom?' P. Chidambaram's Tweet From Tihar

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday once again got his family to post a couple of tweets on his behalf, and the veteran Congress leader said he was "deeply concerned about the economy". Chidambaram was last week sent to Tihar jail till September 19 in the INX Media corruption case, two weeks after he was arrested by CBI from his Delhi residence.

"The poor are the worst affected. Lower incomes, fewer jobs, less trade and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom?" Chidambaram asked.

I am deeply concerned about the economy.



In another tweet, the ex-finance minister said: "Thank you all for your support. I must say I am amazed by the capacity of the poor (who I have had the chance to meet and interact with over the last few days) to distinguish between justice and injustice."

On Monday, the former union minister had tweeted that he didn't want any officer in to be arrested in the INX Media case as nobody had done anything wrong.

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister.