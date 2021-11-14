Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
When Nehru Told Parliament He Sent Daughter Indira to Pune, Shantiniketan To Fathom Diverse India

The context: the Lok Sabha was discussing the linguistic reorganization of states, and even as he backed the principle, Nehru cautioned members against linguistic chauvinism.

India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru with daughter Indira.

2021-11-14T18:09:28+05:30
Vikas Pathak
Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 6:09 pm

In 1955, Jawaharlal Nehru told Parliament that he had sent his daughter Indira to Pune and Shantiniketan to study so that she could understand different Indian cultures and learn various Indian languages.

The context: the Lok Sabha was discussing the linguistic reorganization of states, and even as he backed the principle, Nehru cautioned members against linguistic chauvinism and encouraged them to know a linguistic and culturally diverse India better. He also called for the protection of linguistic minorities, telling MPs that they represented not just their Lok Sabha constituencies but also India as a nation.

These were times when linguistic states were being demanded to give expression to people’s aspirations and also to facilitate administration in the local language.

He then asked the members what they would do when states are bilingual or become bilingual over a period of time.

“There are invariably bilingual areas, and if they are not today bilingual areas, are you going to prevent people from going from one state to another?” India’s first Prime Minister sought to know. “Are you going to stop, contrary to the dictates of our Constitution, the movement of population, the movement of workers or of other people from one state to another?”

In this, Nehru addressed linguism, a tendency of mobilizing and othering on the basis of language, even as the linguistic reorganization of states was being seen as desirable both from the point of view of meeting popular demands and improving governance.

Nehru had seen linguism grow in the country during the days of the Hindi-Urdu controversy. After independence, too, there were demands for linguistic states as also a controversy over whether Hindi should replace English over time as the official language of the Union.

His words of caution aimed at not allowing attachment to language to become chauvinism, as also for appreciating different Indian languages.

Jawaharlal Nehru
