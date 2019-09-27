'When Curfew Is Lifted, There Will Be Bloodbath': Imran Khan Seeks UN Intervention On Kashmir

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly, saying "when curfew is lifted in Kashmir, there will be a bloodbath.''

Khan alleged that Prime Minister Modi was furthering the agenda of RSS in Kashmir and termed the organisation "a group inspired by Nazi."

"It is an organisation inspired by Hitler and Mussolini. They believe in racial purity and superiority. They believe they are an Aryan race," Khan said.

In his 45-minute long speech at the 74th session of the UNGA, Khan warned that if there's a face-off between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, the consequences would be far beyond their borders.

On Article 370, Khan said that "India violated the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the Simla Agreement and went against its own constitution".

Khan said that Kashmiris will not accept the abrogation of Article 370 and “they will react”.

"When the curfew is lifted, people of Kashmir will come out. And when they come out, the soldiers there will fire at them and it will be a bloodbath," Khan warned.

"What kind of people bring in 900,000 troops for 8 million people. These are human beings," said Pakistan Prime Minister Khan. "Has he (PM Modi) thought it through what happens then? Has anyone thought what happens when there is a bloodbath."

The Pakistan Prime Minister said India was "pushing Kashmiris towards radicalisation" by imposing restrictions in Kashmir.

"And so Kashmiris will be further radicalised. There will be another Pulwama. And they (India) will blame us. They are already blaming us. They said we have 500 terrorists lined up to go in," Khan said.

Khan said Kashmir is a test for the United Nations to “restore its credibility by giving the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris".

"This is the time for the United Nations to take action and the number one action is that India must lift the curfew in Kashmir," the Pakistan PM said.