Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

When A Filmmaker Accompanied Migrant Labourers At The Peak Of Covid-19 Pandemic

The documentary and the book '1232 KMS' by Vinod Kapri captures an incredible journey of great fortitude against all odds.

When A Filmmaker Accompanied Migrant Labourers At The Peak Of Covid-19 Pandemic
Speaking at an event on Saturday, filmmaker Vinod Kapri said the journey was fraught not just with risks and raw, emotional moments, it was also full of some light-hearted humour as well

Trending

When A Filmmaker Accompanied Migrant Labourers At The Peak Of Covid-19 Pandemic
outlookindia.com
2021-11-21T19:28:28+05:30
Outlook Bureau

Outlook Bureau

More stories from Outlook Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 7:28 pm

What happens when a group of labourers forced to cycle over a 1000 km at the peak of pandemic is accompanied by a documentary filmmaker? The documentary and the book '1232 KMS' by Vinod Kapri captures an incredible journey of great fortitude against all odds. Speaking at an event on Saturday about the journey, Kapri said, "the one apprehension that was going through my mind all the time when we were covering this huge distance, was what if someone fell gravely ill? Or worse, what if someone died? I felt I'd never be able to forgive myself."

Soon after the first nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country, on March 24, 2020, a tweet set the ball rolling for Kapri. "I was tagged in an SOS tweet by someone who was talking about a group of 30 labourers being stuck in Ghaziabad. I called them and arranged for their provisions for a few days," Kapri said, talking about the book. After a few days Kapri was told by one of the labourers that they were leaving for their hometown in Bihar.

Kapri Googled the distance from Delhi to their hometown, the journey was going to be 1232 km long. That's when Kapri decided to join them.

"We could tell at that point in time that this large-scale migration - of migrant labourers from 20-22 cities of the country - was the largest migration of people in the country after partition. That's why I felt a need to document, to capture it," Kapri said.

"I had set a few rules for myself - one that I was going to live as they did, second that we were not going to do any retakes and third that I was going to help them as much as possible even at the cost of compromising the documentary. That's what we stuck with throughout the seven days and seven nights we spent together," Kapri said at an event held in the capital on Saturday.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The journey was fraught not just with risks and raw, emotional moments, it was also full of some light-hearted humour as well.

"There was a moment near Shahbad when I was in a car waiting almost two and a half kms away from them. I had sped slightly ahead to arrange food for them. When they did not reach in time, I got worried for them and drove back to find them in the dark," Kapri said. When he found all of them safe and sound lying by the road, he asked them the reason for the delay. "I was told that one of the labourers had felt an uncontrollable urge to answer the call of nature. They were waiting for him to finish," the crowd burst laughing with Kapri.

Two of the labourers, Rambabu Pandit and Ritesh Kumar Pandit, who were part of the journey were also present at the event. In response to a question about why they had decided to leave instead of waiting for the government to help them out, Rambabu said, “All through our journey we found that instead of helping us, the government had set policemen behind us, they were caging us in dirty quarters in the name of quarantining us. Except a few individuals and institutions such as Gurudwaras, no one bothered about us. That’s why we were sceptical about the government’s claims.”

Tags

Outlook Bureau COVID-19 Migrant labourers Filmmaker National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Some Irresponsible Nations Twisting Definition Of UNCLOS: Rajnath Singh’s Veiled Dig At China

Some Irresponsible Nations Twisting Definition Of UNCLOS: Rajnath Singh’s Veiled Dig At China

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘No Militant’ Was Killed In Recent Hyderpora Encounter

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 2 Last Year's Sacked Ministers For Rebellion Among 15 Ministers Take Oath

Farm Laws Repeal: Union Cabinet To Take Up Bills For Withdrawal Approval

Farm Laws Repeal: SKM To Hold 'Mahapanchayat' Tomorrow In Lucknow

Samajwadi Party Fears Farm Laws Could Be Brought Again After 2022 States Assembly Polls

MP Labourer's Hand Chopped Off After He Asked For Wages

Uttar Pradesh: 6 New Dengue Cases Registered In Muzaffarnagar As Total Mounts To 268

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 New Ministers To Take Oath Today

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 New Ministers To Take Oath Today

J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen District Commander Killed In Kulgam Encounter

J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen District Commander Killed In Kulgam Encounter

Navjot Singh Sidhu Trolled By Opposition For Calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'Bada Bhai'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Trolled By Opposition For Calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'Bada Bhai'

Read More from Outlook

Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of T20 WC Debacle

Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of T20 WC Debacle

Koushik Paul / In normal times, the area around Maidan market would be buzzing with activity but the decades-old market now wears a deserted look even as Eden Gardens gets decked up for IND vs NZ match.

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Suhas Munshi / With over 60k followers on Instagram, 'Trolley Times' was started a year ago as a platform for alternate voices that are not heard on traditional media portals today.

3rd T20I LIVE: After Rohit Sharma Fifty, India Lose Plot

3rd T20I LIVE: After Rohit Sharma Fifty, India Lose Plot

Jayanta Oinam / India lead 2-0 in the three-match T20 series vs New Zealand. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ third T20 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘No Militant’ Was Killed In Recent Hyderpora Encounter

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘No Militant’ Was Killed In Recent Hyderpora Encounter

Naseer Ganai / Mehbooba Mufti while holding a protest demonstration against the recent killings in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area said: ‘We believe there was no militant and three civilians were killed’.

Advertisement