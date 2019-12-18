December 18, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'What's The Meaning Of Such Challenges?' Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi Over Citizenship Law

'What's The Meaning Of Such Challenges?' Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi Over Citizenship Law

He was responding to the challenge posed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the opposition to publicly declare that they are prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'What's The Meaning Of Such Challenges?' Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi Over Citizenship Law
File photo of Citizenship Amendment Act. (PTI)
'What's The Meaning Of Such Challenges?' Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi Over Citizenship Law
outlookindia.com
2019-12-18T12:02:29+0530

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Pakistan citizenship jibe at the main opposition party.

He was responding to the challenge posed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the opposition to publicly declare that they are prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis.

"Why should we give citizenship to people who are already citizens of Pakistan? What is the meaning of such challenges to the Opposition," he asked.

"It is gratifying that students and the young generation are liberal, secular, tolerant and exhibit humanism. Is the government challenging these values," the Congress leader  also asked.

At a poll rally in Jharkhand, Modi had said, "I give an open challenge to the Congress and its friends from this land of the brave... If they have courage, let them openly announce that they are ready to give Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis."

Next Story >>

SC Asks Centre To Respond To 60 Petitions Challenging Citizenship Amendment Act; Next Hearing On January 22

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi P. Chidambaram New Delhi Jharkhand Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos