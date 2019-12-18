'What's The Meaning Of Such Challenges?' Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi Over Citizenship Law

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Pakistan citizenship jibe at the main opposition party.
He was responding to the challenge posed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the opposition to publicly declare that they are prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis.
"Why should we give citizenship to people who are already citizens of Pakistan? What is the meaning of such challenges to the Opposition," he asked.
"It is gratifying that students and the young generation are liberal, secular, tolerant and exhibit humanism. Is the government challenging these values," the Congress leader also asked.
At a poll rally in Jharkhand, Modi had said, "I give an open challenge to the Congress and its friends from this land of the brave... If they have courage, let them openly announce that they are ready to give Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis."
Students From 19 US Universities, Including Harvard, Extend Solidarity To Jamia, AMU After 'Police Violence'
Anti-CAA Protests Live Updates: HRD Ministry Seeks Reports From Jamia, AMU Over Violence
'A Small Price': Actor Sushant Singh's Contract With 'Savdhaan India' Ends After Participation In Anti-CAA Protest
Ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Sentenced To Death In High Treason Case: Pak Media
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study