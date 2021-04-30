What Medicines Should Be Taken If You Have Covid-19? Expert Answers

As the second wave of Covid-19 rages across India crippling the healthcare system of several states, people have been advised to undergo home quarantine as states try to ramp up the health infrastructure. In the midst of this, many states are reporting a shortage of oxygen cylinder, remdesiver, and alleged black marketing of medicines used to treat Covid.

With 3,306 new deaths registered, India’s recorded Covid death tally crossed the 2 lakh mark. It was also the first instance when the daily deaths crossed the 3,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic. The country’s cumulative fatalities stood at 2,01,186. Only the U.S. (5.7 lakh), Brazil (3.9 lakh), and Mexico (2.15 lakh) have registered a higher toll.

While the government has announced an expansion of the coverage of vaccination across the country to include all people over 18, Outlook got in touch with Dr Harish Chafle, Consultant, Pulmonology and Critical Care, Global Hospitals, Mumbai, to understand what medicines can be taken if a person contracts Covid-19.

1. Vitamin C: It is an essential water-soluble nutrient. Ascorbic acid is crucial for immune responses. It has important anti-inflammatory, immunomodulating, antioxidant, antithrombotic, and antiviral properties.

Vitamin C appears to favourably modulate host responses to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic

2. B Complex with Zinc: Vitamin B not only helps to build and maintain a healthy immune system but it could potentially prevent or reduce Covid-19 symptoms. Several studies in the past have stated that zinc has a broad-spectrum antiviral activity against a variety of viruses. Increased intracellular zinc concentrations inhibit RNA-dependent RNA polymerase and other proteins essential for the completion of different phases of the virus life cycle. Further, zinc also helps to maintain robust immune responses by producing cytokine and by modulation of immune cell activity.

3. Ivermectin: This medicine has been shown to inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in cell cultures. Some studies of ivermectin have also reported potential anti-inflammatory properties, which have been postulated to be beneficial in people with Covid-19.

4. Paracetamol: 650mg as antipyretic for fever or body ache.

5. Favipiravir: It acts as an oral antiviral and is proven to be active against coronavirus.

6. Steroids: If the patient has oxygen requirement or if his persistent fever is not settling despite giving adequate antiviral and other vitamin supplements.

7. Plenty of liquids to be consumed to keep oneself well hydrated as it is essential to fight out viral or any infection for that matter.

Remedial measures to look out for when dealing with varied symptoms after taking vaccination:

Amidst the strong second wave of the Covid pandemic, we all know and anticipate certain local and minor side effects of the vaccine, we all need to know more about it as well as get ready to battle it out

Dr Harish Chafle says, “Pain after getting the vaccination done can happen and the remedy is very easy – Just applying ICE compression if it's very severe or unbearable. Moving your hand a little will also help.”

“For minor side effects like fever, headache one can take Paracetamol 650mg for pain instant relief. However, it is not advocated to take pain killers from NSAIDS group of medicines as it was found that the process of antibody development gets altered if the patient takes these drugs,” he adds.

“Another important thing is to drink a lot of water and hydrate yourself properly during this period.”

ATTENTION: Please consult your doctor before taking any medicine

Stay safe!

