West Bengal Under 'Yellow Alert', Gears Up Against Cyclone Fani

With severe cyclonic storm Fani gearing up to make landfall in Odisha, parts of the adjacent state of West Bengal has been put on high alert. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a "Yellow Alert " warning for Odisha, West Bengal and in three districts of Andhra Pradesh.

In a special bulletin issued today, the weather department has predicted total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha (mud) houses and some damage to pucca (permanent) houses. There is also a potential threat from flying objects.

The entire state of West Bengal, especially the coastal regions of Medinipur district which faces the Bay of Bengal is under threat. Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea for fishing from May 1 till May 5th.

The administration has also warned shopkeepers on the beach to not open their shops during the period.

One such shopkeeper Gautam Singh said, "Administration is coming here at regular intervals and announcing not to open our shop during the warning period as an extremely severe storm is about to hit the land anytime."

Tourists have also been alerted and asked to move to a safer zone. Soham Dey, a tourist said, "we came here to stay for five days but due to the high alert our entire group is going back tomorrow early morning. Also, we have been stopped from getting into the sea."

The bulletin advises temporary halt on fishing activities and has said sailing of motor boats and small ships is also not advisable.

Surojit Bag, Assistant Director of Fisheries (Marine) told ANI, "We have issued severe cyclone alarm from May 1 to 5. Letters have been already issued to Block Development Officer (BDO) and coastal police asking for strict vigilance. Also, the disaster management team have been informed."

Several trains have been cancelled as very heavy rainfall is expected. East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata are under high alert.

