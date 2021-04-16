West Bengal Polls: EC Bans Rallies, Public Meetings From 7 Pm-10 Am Due To Rise in Covid Cases

The Election Commission on Friday put in place restrictions on campaigning by political parties, including curtailing its time, for the West Bengal assembly elections. In order, the poll panel curtailed the time for campaign up to 7 pm. Earlier, it was up to 10 pm.

It also extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three of the eight phases of the West Bengal polls to be held on April 22, 26 and 29.

During the silence period, which is usually for 48 hours, parties and candidates cannot hold rallies and meetings.

With PTI inputs

