West Bengal Polls: BJP To Launch Door-To-Door Campaign From Mamata's Backyard

BJP president J P Nadda will launch a door-to-door campaign in Kolkata’s Kalighat locality, just a few kms away from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, as part of the massive public outreach programme the party has planned in the run up to the state Assembly elections.

Nadda, who is in Kolkata as part of a two-day visit to the state, will also inaugurate an election control room at Hastings and party offices in nine districts across the state.

He will also visit residences located on Girish Mukherjee Road, considered to be Mamata’s backyard in Kalighat, during the “Griha Sampark Abhiyan” as part of the BJP's “Aar Noi Annay” (No More Injustice) campaign. The BJP chief will also offer prayers at the Kalighat temple, a senior party leader said.

Nadda will chair a closed-door meeting of state BJP leaders which will also be attended by party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and vice president Mukul Roy.

The BJP chief will also visit Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, the bastion of TMC Lok Sabha MP and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in West Bengal in April-May next year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine