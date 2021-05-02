West Bengal Polls 2021: TMC, BJP Locked In Neck-And-Neck Tussle

May 02, 2021
Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2021
The Trinamool Congress and BJP were on Sunday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as counting of postal ballots was underway, with the ruling party having a slight edge, officials said.

While the TMC was leading in 108 constituencies, the BJP in 101.

The Left-Congress-ISF candidates are leading in three places.

West Bengal has recorded 78.32per cent voter turnout in the final and eighth phase of Assembly elections, held in 35 constituencies, chief electoral officer Aariz Aftab said on Friday.

Kolkata reported the lowest turnout at 59.46 per cent, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National

