﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  West Bengal Governor Convenes All-Party Meet In View Of Post-Poll Violence

West Bengal Governor Convenes All-Party Meet In View Of Post-Poll Violence

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has sent a letter to all prominent political parties in West Bengal, urging them to attend the all-party meet at Raj Bhavan.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 June 2019
West Bengal Governor Convenes All-Party Meet In View Of Post-Poll Violence
There has been a rise in violence during recent elections in West Bengal
West Bengal Governor Convenes All-Party Meet In View Of Post-Poll Violence
outlookindia.com
2019-06-12T17:47:13+0530
Also Read

West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi has convened a meeting of major political parties on Thursday in view of the ongoing post-poll violence in the state, sources in the Raj Bhavan said.

Tripathi has sent a letter to all prominent political parties in Bengal, urging them to attend the all-party meet at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan, they said.

Welcoming the move, West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh said the state government should have taken the initiative.

"We welcome the decision. We have received Tripathi's letter. We would be attending tomorrow's meeting," he told PTI.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, said it was yet to receive any letter.

"Once we receive the letter, we would take a call on it," said a senior TMC leader.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Keshari Nath Tripathi Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Poll Violence Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : UP Bar Council President Shot Dead In Agra Court 2 Days After Her Election
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters