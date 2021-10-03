Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

West Bengal Bypolls: Mamata Banerjee Leads In Bahawanipur, TMC Ahead In Two Murshidabad Seats

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in the Bhawanipur seat in south Kolkata, secured 16,397 votes, as per official data after the fourth round of counting out of the total 21 rounds scheduled.

West Bengal Bypolls: Mamata Banerjee Leads In Bahawanipur, TMC Ahead In Two Murshidabad Seats
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Trending

West Bengal Bypolls: Mamata Banerjee Leads In Bahawanipur, TMC Ahead In Two Murshidabad Seats
outlookindia.com
2021-10-03T12:52:07+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 12:52 pm

Even as all eyes remain on Bhawanipur while counting of by-poll votes is underway in West Bengal,  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains coolly ahead with a lead of 12,435 votes in the Bhawanipur. The latest figures were revealed by the Eclection Council after the fourth round of counting across three seats on Sunday. 

Not just Bhawanipur, a seat that Banerjee needs to win to retain her office as West Bengal Chief Minister, her party the Trinamool Congress was also leading in the two Murshidabad seats -Samserganj and Jangipur.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, secured 16,397 votes, as per official data after the fourth round of counting.

Related Stories

Outlook India . Bengal Bypolls: Who Is Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP's Pick Against Mamata Banerjee In Bhawanipur?

Outlook India . With No Heavyweights In Fray, Mamata Likely To Triumph In Bhawanipur

Bengal By-poll: 53% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 3,962 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 315 votes.

Total 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

In Samserganj, TMC candidate Amirul Islam was leading by 3,768 votes after the fifth round of counting. He secured 19,751 votes, while his nearest rival Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress received 15,983 votes.

Jangipur's TMC candidate Jakir Hossain was leading by 4,715 votes after the second round of counting. Hossain secured 9,213 votes and his nearest rival, BJP's Sujit Das, got 4,498 votes.

Voting in the seats was held on September 30.

Banerjee's lead may not come as a surprise to many as several political analysts and observers had previously predicted her victory in the absence of a strong opponent. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee Priyanka Tibrewal Kolkata Mamata Bannerjee By-election / Bypoll West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamata Headed For Record Margin Victory In Bhawanipur, Leading With Over 56,000 Votes

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamata Headed For Record Margin Victory In Bhawanipur, Leading With Over 56,000 Votes

Govt Helpline For Elderly Receives 3.39 Lakh Calls Since May, Highest From UP

Delhi To Get Rs 18 Crore As 'Green Funds' Under NCAP To Mitigate Air Pollution

India Records 22,842 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases In Country Lowest In 199 Days

NCB Busts Rave Party Aboard Mumbai-Goa Cruise Ship, 10 Persons Detained

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

Bengal Bypolls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur As Counting Begins In 3 Assembly Seats

Explained: Why Is The Support Of Six Turncoat BSP MLAs Important For A Stable Congress Government In Rajasthan?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from India

UK Updates Travel Rules For British Travellers To India: All You Need To Know

UK Updates Travel Rules For British Travellers To India: All You Need To Know

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah Over Floods In West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah Over Floods In West Bengal

Veteran Marathi Writer Dattaram Maruti Mirasdar Passes Away At Age 94

Veteran Marathi Writer Dattaram Maruti Mirasdar Passes Away At Age 94

JNU Faculty Member Quietly Suspended For Allegedly Embezzling Rs 88 Lakh

JNU Faculty Member Quietly Suspended For Allegedly Embezzling Rs 88 Lakh

Read More from Outlook

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches.

Mamata Headed For Record Margin Victory In Bhawanipur, Leading With Over 56,000 Votes

Mamata Headed For Record Margin Victory In Bhawanipur, Leading With Over 56,000 Votes

Outlook Web Desk / The West Bengal CM is leading by 56,588 votes over the BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal after 20 rounds of counting. Her winning margin was 54,213 in 2011 and 25,301 in 2016.

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Earth observation (EO) entails measuring the Earth’s natural and man-made environments to assess their status and track changes.

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Associated Press / Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night.

Advertisement