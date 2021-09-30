Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
West Bengal By-polls: Voting Commences In 3 Constituencies, Spotlight On Bhabanipur

The polling for by-polls is underway in West Bengal’s three constituencies, including Bhabanipur from where the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

West Bengal By-polls: Voting Commences In 3 Constituencies, Spotlight On Bhabanipur
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in fray for the by-poll.(File photo)

2021-09-30T07:40:36+05:30
Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 7:40 am

The polling for the by-election to Bhabanipur constituency in West Bengal began on Thursday, with the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in contest from the constituency.

The poll also began at two other constituencies, which were also scheduled for by-polls in the state with officials maintaining that strict Covid-19 protocol has been put in place.

The by-polls are being held in the state’s south, including Kolkata's Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district.

A total 6,97,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies.

Votes will be counted on October 3.

Banerjee, who lost from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections earlier this year, has to win this by-poll to retain the chief minister's post.

Polls had to be countermanded in Jangipur and Samserganj in April following the death of two candidates.

As part of its elaborate security arrangements, the Election Commission has deployed 72 companies of central forces in the three constituencies, of which 35 are stationed in Bhabanipur alone, the officials said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres.

Long queues were seen since early morning outside several booths across the constituencies. Voting will continue till 6 pm.

The polling centres have been stocked up with masks and sanitisers as part of the COVID-19 guidelines, the officials said.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, is pitted against BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur. (With PTI inputs)

