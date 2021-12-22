Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
West Bengal: BSF Foils Narcotics Smuggling Bid Along IB, Kills Intruder From Bangladesh

West Bengal: BSF (Border Security Force) foiled the narcotics smuggling bid along IB (International Border) near Nawada border post in Malda district in the state, the officials said.

West Bengal: BSF Foils Narcotics Smuggling Bid Along IB, Kills Intruder From Bangladesh
BSF foils smuggling bid along IB in West Bengal.(File photo-Representational image)

West Bengal: BSF Foils Narcotics Smuggling Bid Along IB, Kills Intruder From Bangladesh
2021-12-22T12:02:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 12:02 pm

A Bangladeshi national was killed on Wednesday when BSF personnel fired to thwart a narcotics smuggling bid along the International Border in West Bengal, a senior officer said.

The incident took place about 1.2 km inside the Indian territory at around 1:40 am near border post Nawada in Malda district of the state.

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer said the "miscreants (comprising both Indian and Bangladeshi smugglers) encircled our jawans and attacked them with dah (large knife), bamboo sticks and stones".

"The jawans tried to disperse them and fired stun grenades but the miscreants continued with their aggressive gesture and act," the officer said.

Subsequently, he said, the troops fired two bullet rounds "in self defence".

A Bangladeshi man, who was shot at, was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The killed Bangladeshi national is a resident of Dhoolipara, which is about six km from the International Border.

A mobile phone, two iron 'dahs' and 197 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup were seized from the spot.

PTI New Delhi BSF Narcotics Smuggling Bangladesh Border West Bengal Killed Bangladesh India National
