Well-Known Journalist Rohit Sardana, Who Sought Help For Covid Patients Till Last Night, Dies

Well-known TV journalist and anchor Rohit Sardana, who was currently working with Aaj Tak has passed away. He was Covid positive and died due to a heart attack on Friday morning.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary tweeted about his untimely demise.

Sudhir Chaudhary wrote that he never thought the virus would take away someone so close to him. He said he was not prepared for this.

“A short while ago I got a call from Jitendra Sharma. My hands started shaking after hearing what he told me. He gave me the news of our friend and colleague Rohit Sardana’s death. Could’ve never imagined that this virus would take away someone so close to us. I was not ready for this. This is injustice by God.. Om Shanti, (sic)” Sudhir Chaudhary tweeted in Hindi.

Even while he suffering from coronavirus, Rohit Sardana sought help for patients on Twitter a day before he died. In his last tweet, the anchor asked his over 4 million followers to help find Remdesivir injections for a Covid patient.

Rohit Sardana had long been associated with Zee Media. He used to host the popular show - 'Taal Thok Ke', a debate programme that discusses contemporary issues in India on Zee News.

Sardana left Zee News to join Aaj Tak in 2017 and, since then, he was hosting the debate show ''Dangal.''

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine