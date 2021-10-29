Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NDA Opens Portal For Women Cadets, Army Chief Expects Fair Play And Professionalism To Prevail

Supreme court previously allowed female candidates to take the NDA entrance exam in November this year.

NDA Opens Portal For Women Cadets, Army Chief Expects Fair Play And Professionalism To Prevail
Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane | PTI

Trending

NDA Opens Portal For Women Cadets, Army Chief Expects Fair Play And Professionalism To Prevail
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T11:54:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 11:54 am

Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane on Friday welcomed the women cadets to the National Defence Academy (NDA) with an expectation that a similar sense of fair play and professionalism would prevail amongst all.

 After reviewing the passing out parade of the 141st course of the NDA here, he addressed the cadets.

"As we open the portals of the NDA for women cadets, we expect you to welcome them with the same sense of fair play and professionalism as Indian armed forces are known world over," General Naravane said.

Related Stories

Government Considering Entry Of Girls In NDA, Sainik Schools: MoS Defence

SC Allows Women To Appear In NDA Exam, Slams Indian Army For 'Regressive Mindset'

Last month, the Defence Ministry had informed the Supreme Court that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the NDA will be out by May next year. But observing that induction of women to the NDA cannot be postponed by one year, the apex court had allowed female candidates to take the exam in November this year and not wait till May 2022 as requested by the government.

In his speech, the army chief also appealed the cadets to keep abreast with new technology to counter the contemporary challenges.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

He said he was greatly honoured to review the parade.

"A little over 42 years back, when I stood as a cadet at the same drill square as you stand today, little I could have imagined that I would be reviewing this parade," he said.
"From here on, you will step into the respective career service academies for more focused military training. You will don different uniforms, but always remember that no single service by itself can fight and win modern wars,” he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk M.M. Naravane Pune National Defence Academy (NDA) Women Cadet Indian Armed Forces Defence Ministry National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Five Districts As Incessant Rains Continue In Kerala

‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Five Districts As Incessant Rains Continue In Kerala

J&K: Govt Medical Employee In Rajouri Sacked For Celebrating Pakistan's T20 Win Over India

India Logs 14,348 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Rise To 1,61,334

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

RBI Governor: Centre Extends Shaktikanta Das's Tenure By 3 More Years

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Tourism Officers' Appointment In 20 Missions Abroad Will Help Build 'Brand Incredible India': Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

PM Modi To Meet Pope Francis In Italy During G-20 Summit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: David Warner Back In Form As Australia Rout Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: David Warner Back In Form As Australia Rout Sri Lanka

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

Advertisement

More from India

‘Don’t Want To Get Into India’s Domestic Matters’: Israel’s New Ambassador To India On Pegasus Row

‘Don’t Want To Get Into India’s Domestic Matters’: Israel’s New Ambassador To India On Pegasus Row

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

After Durga Puja, West Bengal Witnesses Covid-19 Spike

After Durga Puja, West Bengal Witnesses Covid-19 Spike

Read More from Outlook

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Preetha Nair / Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam calls the 2G spectrum case a politically-motivated move and holds it accountable for the current situation of the Congress party.

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Outlook Web Desk / According to police, the FIR was initially registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (creating or publishing content to promote enmity).

Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Remain 'Cool And Calm' Ahead Of AFG-PAK Clash

Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Remain 'Cool And Calm' Ahead Of AFG-PAK Clash

PTI / Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan recalled a 2019 World Cup incident when his team's fans clashed with Pakistani counterparts at Headingly.

Facebook's Name Changed To Meta, Why? How?

Facebook's Name Changed To Meta, Why? How?

Associated Press / Facebook Name Change: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger will stay, corporate structure won't change but shares will start trading under the ticker 'MVRS' from 1st November.

Advertisement