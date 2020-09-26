Weekend Lockdown Imposed Again In Jodhpur Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

September 26, 2020
Corona
The lockdown will remain in force till Monday early morning. Essential services are exempt from the restrictions. Students appearing in various examinations will also be allowed to move.

PTI 26 September 2020
Aerial view of the city of Jodhpur
File Photo
A weekend lockdown began in Jodhpur on Saturday to check the spread of the novel coronavirus amid a sudden spike in fresh infections and deaths.

Police and civic officials took out marches in parts of the desert city to sensitize people about the prevailing situation and request them to stay indoors.

District Magistrate Indrajeet Singh said, "We have taken this decision (to impose lockdown) considering the spurt in infections in the city. We expect people to adhere to it. If they do not understand the seriousness of the situation now, it will be too late."

The city has reported close to 1,200 cases in the past two days, leading to huge pressure on its healthcare infrastructure. More than 150 people have died due to COVID-19 in the city this month.

The lockdown will remain in force till Monday early morning. Essential services are exempt from the restrictions. Students appearing in various examinations will also be allowed to move.

This is the second-weekend lockdown to be imposed in the city after the first one in early August.

The district magistrate said the administration has been constantly working to enhance the capacity of hospitals to cater to the rising number of COVID-19 patients.

