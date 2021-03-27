Weddings, Cremations Only After Permission At Una In Himachal

In yet another step to deal with a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Una – a district bordering Punjab --- the deputy commissioner has banned all kinds of social, cultural and religious gatherings, barring weddings and cremations.

Permission from local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has been made mandatory for wedding as well as cremations – where the number of persons attending /participating will not exceed 50 and 20 respectively.

The Himachal Pradesh government, on Friday, had already closed all schools, colleges and universities as a precautionary measure owing to the massive spike in Covid cases in the state, especially the districts bordering Punjab and also the state capital Shimla.

Deputy commissioner Una Raghav Sharma invoked more stringent measures such as imposing a blanket ban on all official and other private functions, including cultural, sports, religious, entertainment and also “melas” to stop gatherings of any kind.

During the past 96 hours, Una reported 863 cases – which is a record of sorts ever since the breakout.

Sharma, when contacted, said, “All community functions, government events and political rallies have been banned till April 8.The enforcement teams have been set up to oversee the implementation of the orders. Any violation will be taken seriously and person/organisation defying the orders will invite penalty and criminal proceedings.”

Though a lot weddings and receptions have been planned by locals in the next few days, they will have to take written permission from the SDM concerned, which can be done online also. The restriction of 50 persons will apply in case of weddings and only 20 persons can attend a cremation, or functions relating to last rites, the Una deputy commissioner said.

Community feasts, langars, dhams at public places have also been banned. The caterers at wedding functions will be required to undergo Covid tests and only those with negative reports will be permitted.

Una is the only district in Himachal Pradesh where a fine of Rs 5,000 was being enforced for not wearing masks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur,who was in Chandigarh, on Saturday ruled out any plan to seal the borders as Una is a key entry point to the state from Punjab for tourists and even those belonging to the state.

“Any such move with hit the tourism industry as the lockdown already had caused a huge blow to this sector. The second wave of Covid has already impacted footfall in the state,” he said, adding “We are keeping a close watch on the daily cases and also increased testing and contact tracing.”

Total active cases in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 2,060 in the past 20 days.

