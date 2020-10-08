October 08, 2020
Corona
'Wear Mask, Wash Hands': President Kovind Asks Citizens To Stand United To Fight COVID-19

President Ram Nath Kovind also asked them to wear masks, wash hands, and practice social distancing.

PTI 08 October 2020
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday asked the citizens to stand united to fight the ongoing pandemic through collective determination and discipline.

He also asked them to wear masks, wash hands, and practice social distancing.

"The nation stands united to defeat COVID-19 through collective determination and discipline. I urge fellow citizens to #Unite2FightCorona!  Let us all - Wear a mask, Wash hands, Practice social distancing. Together we will fight, we will win," Kovind tweeted.

The Union government on Thursday launched a public awareness drive as part of its fight against COVID-19. 

