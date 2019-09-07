﻿
'We Shall Overcome Some Day...' President Kovind On Chandrayaan-2 Landing Setback

President Ram Nath Kovind hoped that India would be successful in its moon mission the next time.

PTI 07 September 2019
President Ram Nath Kovind
2019-09-07T13:52:24+0530

"Hum honge kamayab, mann me hai vishwas, poora hai vishwas hum honge kamyaab ek din," this is how President Ram Nath Kovind summed up his thoughts on the Chandrayan-2 mission on Saturday.

ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

The President hoped that India would be successful in its moon mission the next time.

He said he himself had seen the massive carrier, "Bahubali", in Sriharikota when he visited the assembly point.

"We covered 3.84 lakh-km journey successfully, only 2.1 km were left. The distance left is negligible on such a huge scale. It's such a huge achievement," he said.

It was just a coincidence and not misfortune.

"I would say 'Hum honge kamayab, mann me hai vishwas, poora hai vishwas hum honge kamyaab ek din'," he said.

Lauding the scientists for their commitment to their work, the President said he had met a scientist who had left her baby back in Bengaluru.

Kovind said ISRO Chairman K Sivan and his team will be our role model in the times to come.


