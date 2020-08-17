August 17, 2020
Corona
'We Prohibit Hate Speech...We Know There Is More To Do': Facebook

Facebook's comments came as the ruling BJP and opposition Congress traded barbs over the social media platform's alleged bias.

PTI 17 August 2020
Facebook, that is at the centre of a political slugfest over allegations of supporting the ruling dispensation, on Monday said its social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence and these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

However, the social media giant -- which counts India among its largest markets globally -- also acknowledged that "there is more to do".

"We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position or party affiliation. While we know there is more to do, we're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The comments came as the ruling BJP and opposition Congress traded barbs over Facebook's alleged bias.

While BJP accused the social media giant of censoring nationalist voices, opposition Congress seized on a Wall Street Journal report that alleged that Facebook's content policies favour the ruling party. 

