Watch: Woman Cuts Cake As She Receives Covid-19 Vaccine Jab On Her 100th Birthday

A woman named Parvati Khedkar, born on March 5 1921, celebrated her 100th birthday by receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) vaccination centre. Later, officials at the vaccine centre brought a cake for her to cut on her birthday, as they took notice of her date of birth on her Aadhar Card.

Name : Prabhavati N Khedkar

Date of birth : 05/03/1921

Age : 100 years.

Vaccinated At B K C yesterday on her 100th birthday. #WATCH the cake cutting ceremony at the vaccination center at BKC.#COVID19 #vaccination @mybmc @AUThackeray @ShivSena @MumbaiMirror pic.twitter.com/zgcu3Cqdda — Vallabh Ozarkar (@VallabhMIRROR) March 6, 2021

“It was a very kind gesture for them to have organised something like this. We least expected it. Even though we celebrate Aaji's birthday as per the Hindu calendar, which falls on Holi, still, for them to have noticed the date and brought a cake to have her cut it was very nice. Aaji was very touched", shared Khedkar's family members.

As the centre started the second phase of vaccination across the country, several senior citizens have been waiting to get the jab and over 1.94 crore people have already been vaccinated, informed officials.

