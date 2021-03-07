March 07, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Watch: Woman Cuts Cake As She Receives Covid-19 Vaccine Jab On Her 100th Birthday

Watch: Woman Cuts Cake As She Receives Covid-19 Vaccine Jab On Her 100th Birthday

The woman from Mumbai had the most special 100th birthday as she received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Outlook Web Bureau 07 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: Woman Cuts Cake As She Receives Covid-19 Vaccine Jab On Her 100th Birthday
Prabhavati N Khedkar Cuts Her 100th Birthday Cake
Twitter
Watch: Woman Cuts Cake As She Receives Covid-19 Vaccine Jab On Her 100th Birthday
outlookindia.com
2021-03-07T19:05:10+05:30

A woman named Parvati Khedkar, born on March 5 1921, celebrated her 100th birthday by receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) vaccination centre. Later, officials at the vaccine centre brought a cake for her to cut on her birthday, as they took notice of her date of birth on her Aadhar Card.

“It was a very kind gesture for them to have organised something like this. We least expected it. Even though we celebrate Aaji's birthday as per the Hindu calendar, which falls on Holi, still, for them to have noticed the date and brought a cake to have her cut it was very nice. Aaji was very touched", shared Khedkar's family members. 

As the centre started the second phase of vaccination across the country, several senior citizens have been waiting to get the jab and over 1.94 crore people have already been vaccinated, informed officials. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lift As We Sing: The Role Of Songs During Farmers’ Protests

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos