Watch: Villagers In Nagaland 'Shift' House By Carrying It On Foot

Moving cities or just relocating from one area to another in the same city can be a task. And while you may rely on professional packers and movers, there’s no guarantee that you’ll receive all your furniture and other belongings in one piece.

Perhaps that’s why a family in Nagaland decided to take things into their own hands. In a video going viral on social media, a few locals in Nagaland can be seen carrying a house with their hands and “shifting” it to another spot.

People in the video can be seen holding and surrounding the house from all sides as they carry it together,

The villagers carried a thatched hut on foot and can be heard shouting slogans of encouragement to one another. Indeed, unity lies in strength.

