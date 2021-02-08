Watch: Villagers In Nagaland 'Shift' House By Carrying It On Foot

Moving cities or just relocating from one area to another in the same city can be a task. And while you may rely on professional packers and movers, there’s no guarantee that you’ll receive all your furniture and other belongings in one piece.
Perhaps that’s why a family in Nagaland decided to take things into their own hands. In a video going viral on social media, a few locals in Nagaland can be seen carrying a house with their hands and “shifting” it to another spot.
People in the video can be seen holding and surrounding the house from all sides as they carry it together,
#unity #teamwork #Nagaland #india pic.twitter.com/StU8CJ3Xdm— Sanjay Maan (@smaan72) February 7, 2021
The villagers carried a thatched hut on foot and can be heard shouting slogans of encouragement to one another. Indeed, unity lies in strength.
