February 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Watch: Villagers In Nagaland 'Shift' House By Carrying It On Foot

Watch: Villagers In Nagaland 'Shift' House By Carrying It On Foot

In a viral video, villagers in Nagaland can be seen shifting a house to a new spot by carrying it manually

Outlook Web Bureau 08 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: Villagers In Nagaland 'Shift' House By Carrying It On Foot
Locals Shifting Houses On Foot In Nagaland
Twitter
Watch: Villagers In Nagaland 'Shift' House By Carrying It On Foot
outlookindia.com
2021-02-08T18:10:41+05:30

Moving cities or just relocating from one area to another in the same city can be a task. And while you may rely on professional packers and movers, there’s no guarantee that you’ll receive all your furniture and other belongings in one piece.

Perhaps that’s why a family in Nagaland decided to take things into their own hands. In a video going viral on social media, a few locals in Nagaland can be seen carrying a house with their hands and “shifting” it to another spot.

People in the video can be seen holding and surrounding the house from all sides as they carry it together,

The villagers carried a thatched hut  on foot and can be heard shouting slogans of encouragement to one another. Indeed, unity lies in strength. 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

17 States, UTs Reported Zero Covid-19 Deaths In Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Nagaland Makeshift Huts National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos