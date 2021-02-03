Watch: Stage Collapses At Rakesh Tikait's Mahapanchayat In Haryana's Jind

The stage at a gathering for a farmers' ‘Mahapanchayat’ held in Haryana's Jind collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. The leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik), Rakesh Tikait, and other farmer leaders, who were standing on the stage, were taken down when the stage went crashing down.

#WATCH | The stage on which Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait & other farmer leaders were standing, collapses in Jind, Haryana.



A 'Mahapanchayat' is underway in Jind. pic.twitter.com/rBwbfo0Mm1 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

The congregation was held at Jind’s Kandela village with several khap leaders in attendance.

The event was organised by the Sarv Jatiya Kandela Khap headed by Tekram Kandela.

With PTI inputs

