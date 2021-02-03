February 03, 2021
Corona
Watch: Stage Collapses At Rakesh Tikait's Mahapanchayat In Haryana's Jind

The congregation was held at Jind’s Kandela village with several khap leaders in attendance.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 February 2021
The stage at a gathering for a farmers' ‘Mahapanchayat’ held in Haryana's Jind collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. The leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik), Rakesh Tikait, and other farmer leaders, who were standing on the stage, were taken down when the stage went crashing down.

The event was organised by the Sarv Jatiya Kandela Khap headed by Tekram Kandela.

With PTI inputs

