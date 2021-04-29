April 29, 2021
Poshan
Watch: 'Please Save My Mother'; Man In Agra Begs For Oxygen Cylinder

In the video, a man in a PPE suit can be heard crying and begging for an oxygen cylinder as policemen stand in front of him.

Watch: 'Please Save My Mother'; Man In Agra Begs For Oxygen Cylinder
Watch: 'Please Save My Mother'; Man In Agra Begs For Oxygen Cylinder
Amid a ravaging second wave of Covid-19, a video of a man pleading in front of cops, for an oxygen cylinder, with folded hand has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the man was begging the police to not take away an oxygen cylinder he had arranged for his mother. However, police have denied the claims and have said that he was only asking for an oxygen cylinder while an empty one was being taken away.

In the video, a man in a PPE suit can be heard crying and begging for an oxygen cylinder as policemen stand in front of him.

"Aapke charanon mein vinti karta hoon...Bhaiya meri ma ko bacha lo (I am at your feet, pleading you. Please save my mother)”, says the man who was later taken away by a group of people who could be his acquaintances.

The video shows an oxygen cylinder being carried away in an ambulance by two men.

The video has been shared widely on social media including the Youth Congress which wrote, “This is a really heart-breaking video. A man is begging in front of a policeman not to take a Oxygen cylinder he has arranged for his mom in Agra, UP. This is a total inhumane act by the police. Is this how you should treat your fellow citizens Mr Yogi?"

The police have, however, have condemned the allegations as fake.

