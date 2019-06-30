﻿
WATCH: Patient Dragged On Bedsheet To X-Ray Room In MP's Jabalpur, Three Suspended

The Dean of the NSCB Medical College, Dr Navneet Saxena said three people were suspended after the incident.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 June 2019
Screengrab: Staff at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur takes a patient to X-Ray room by dragging him on a bed sheet.
The staff at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) Medical College in Jabalpur were caught on camera dragging a patient to the X-Ray room on a bed sheet.

The Dean of the NSCB Medical College, Dr Navneet Saxena said three people were suspended after the incident and the administration has also launched an inquiry after which action will be taken against all who are found guilty.

"3 persons have been suspended by the administration. An inquiry is underway and action will be taken against all found guilty," Saxena told reporters in Jabalpur.

(ANI)

