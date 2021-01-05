January 05, 2021
Corona
Watch: Brave Mumbai Cop Saves Man Who Slipped While Boarding A Moving Train

The CCTV footage shows constable Yogesh Hiremath pulling the man who almost fell into the platform gap

Outlook Web Bureau 05 January 2021
A police constable saved a man who slipped while trying to board a train. The incident took place at the Dahisar Railway Station on the western line of the Mumbai Railway network. 

The footage, captured by CCTVs from the railway station, shows constable Yogesh Hiremath pulling the man who almost fell into the platform gap. 

The video was shared by the Mumbai police Twitter handle. In it, a man can be seen running towards the train after it had begun moving. As he tried to run after it, he lost balance and slipped. Hiremath, alert and swift in his action, pulled him out, preventing any grave mishap. 

Your safety is in good hands, the Mumbai police wrote on the microblogging platform along with a clip of the whole incident. 

The video currently has over 4,300 views on Twitter, with viewers praising the cop and Mumbai police for their bravery.

