'He Speaks Very Good English...': Prez Trump Shares Light Moment With PM Modi -- Video

The two leaders held a 40-minute discussion in Biarritz, the French town which is hosting the meeting of the world's most industrialised nations.

PTI 26 August 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Trump at G7 summit. (ANI)
outlookindia.com
2019-08-26T20:57:11+0530
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks very good English, but he just doesn't want to talk, US President Donald Trump said jokingly on Monday before the two leaders met for formal talks on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit.

The two leaders held a 40-minute discussion in Biarritz, the French town which is hosting the meeting of the world's most industrialised nations.

The two leaders exchanged a warm handshake and spoke to the media. Modi answered questions posed by reporters in Hindi.

"He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn't want to talk," Trump joked when Prime Minister Modi asked reporters to let the leaders talk in privacy.

The two leaders also held each other's hand while everybody present in the room burst into laughter.

Modi called Trump a "friend" and said it was a "very important meeting for me".

He thanked the US president for congratulating him after his recent election victory and said their two countries had "shared democratic values".

"It’s great to be here with Prime Minister Modi," Trump said, adding that he "learned a lot about India" from Modi at the G7 Summit dinner on Sunday.

"Fascinating place. It’s a beautiful place," Trump said.

PTI Narendra Modi Donald Trump New Delhi G7 Summit National
