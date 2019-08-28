Watch: Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad During His Visit To Flood-hit Constituency

A man kissed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad in Kerala. In a video tweeted by ANI news agency, a man can be seen kissing Rahul Gandhi on his cheek as the Congress leader is greeting the people of his constituency from inside his vehicle.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a four-day visit to his constituency, assured the flood-ravaged people that he would try to solve several issues affecting them.

"We will work together to resolve these issues", he said. The issues being faced by farmers in Wayanad, the man-animal conflicts were complicated and they cannot be resolved with a magic wand, Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

"My commitment is I will work with you to resolve the issues.. Our first priority is compensation to the flood-affected and we must pursue it", he added.

Gandhi also said that it is the duty of the government to provide compensation to those who had lost their kin and also to those who had seen loss of homes and property due to the floods.

He also assured the people that Congress workers would put pressure on the government to ensure that all those affected would be compensated.

(With inputs from agencies)