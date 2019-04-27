WATCH: J&K Police Vehicle Used For Distributing Food Packets At BJP Rally, Probe Ordered

﻿
A video of a police van being used for distributing food packets a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Anantnag parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir surfaced on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2019
A screengrab of a video showing a Jammu and Kashmir Police's vehicle at a BJP rally distributing food packets.
Image Credit: Twitter
2019-04-27T20:25:16+0530

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday ordered an inquiry after a video of a police vehicle being used for distribution of food packets at a BJP rally in Anantnag parliamentary constituency went viral.

The 28-second video shows the police gypsy being used for distribution of food packets and water bottles among the people gathered for the BJP rally in south Kashmir's Anantnag.

The rally was addressed by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav.

Taking cognizance of the incident, police ordered an inquiry into it.

The driver of the vehicle, which police said was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of a protected person, has been attached and the gypsy has been withdrawn.

"Today a video surfaced on social media wherein one police vehicle is seen being utilised for distribution of food items in a political party rally in Anantnag. The vehicle in question was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of a protected person," a police spokesman said.

Watch the video here:

"The vehicle has been withdrawn from the said protected person and driver of the vehicle has been attached. An inquiry into the matter has been ordered under the rules," he said.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah took a dig at the state police.

"Well done @JmuKmrPolice.You have always helped the needy & this is another example. You have set aside your obligations under the election code of conduct to help a political party in need but please confine it to drinks/food. We hope you will not be as generous with bogus voting," he wrote on Twitter.
PTI

