An elderly Bengal woman's beautiful rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's "ek pyaar ka naghma hai..." from the 1972 film "Shor" has taken social media, particularly Facebook, by storm.

The video shared on the Facebook page "Barpeta Town The place of peace", has already garnered over 45,000 internet impressions.

On the video, the woman, in a saari, sings effortlessly at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal.

Here's the entire video: