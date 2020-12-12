December 12, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Watch: Eight Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Telangana

Watch: Eight Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Telangana

The incident occurred in Sangareddy district, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday, police said.

PTI 12 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: Eight Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Telangana
Representational Image
PTI
Watch: Eight Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Telangana
outlookindia.com
2020-12-12T16:17:00+05:30

Eight people were injured in a fire accident in a chemical factory in Sangareddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Videos of the blaze were widely shared on different social media platforms.

The blaze has been brought under control and efforts are on to fully douse the fire, police said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital, officials said adding that further details about what caused the accident would only known after the fire-fighting operation is over.

Television footage showed fire and smoke emanating from the scene soon after the incident.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India-China Border Standoff: ‘Real Danger Is Goodwill Will Dissipate’, Says Jaishankar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Telangana Firefighter National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos