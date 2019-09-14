Watch: When Congress' Gaurav Vallabh Asked Sambit Patra To Tell Number Of Zeroes In A Trillion

During a debate on a TV channel, BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra came face to face with Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on September 10. The subject of discussion was Modi government's 100 days in power after it returned to power in May 2019.

While Patra emphasised the country was on its way to becoming a $5 trillion economy, something the prime minister has vowed on several occasions, one question from Vallabh left his BJP counterpart deeply embarrassed.

Vallabh said Patra and his colleagues keep speaking of $5-trillion economy, "tell me the number of zeroes that are there in a trillion."

Patra, who couldn't answer, went into BJP's customary response: attacking Rahul Gandhi.

The anchor, then, asked Vallabh if he knew the number of zeroes in a trillion. Vallabh was prepared and went on to tell the number of zeroes in a billion and million too.