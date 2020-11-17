Watch: Brave British Diplomat Saves Drowning Woman In China

A British diplomat has tuned hero in China after a video of him saving a student from drowning went viral on social media. The clip racked up tens of millions of views on social media.

Britain's mission in Chongqing said that Consul General Stephen Ellison leapt into action in nearby Zhongshan to rescue a woman who had fallen into a river coursing through the tourist town.

"Due to the timely rescue, the woman quickly recovered her breathing and consciousness," read the post on the consulate's official Weibo page.

The 61-year-old Ellison was visiting the town when he heard a cry from a crowd of people as the woman fell into the water.

Without wasting time, Ellison jumped fully clothed into the river, where the unnamed woman was struggling to stay afloat.

"We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison, who dived into a river on Saturday to rescue a drowning student and swim her to safety."

"We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General," the UK diplomatic mission in China tweeted.

"For a man of such advanced age to save another person from the water in such cold weather, regardless of his own safety, he is a hero and gentleman!" read one comment, liked nearly 2,000 times.

"Regardless of our differences... to act heroically is a virtue and should be praised," wrote another.

