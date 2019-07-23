﻿
With her feet underwater, speaking into her clenched fist -- her microphone -- and muddied water all around, Prachi explains how a field in which vegetable seeds were sown showed no such signs after floodwaters made their way to the colony.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 July 2019
A screenshot of 10-year-old Prachi reporting on her flooded locality in Haryana.
Watch: 10-Year-Old Girl Turns Journalist To Report Floodwaters In Haryana's Kurukshetra
2019-07-23T14:47:08+0530

I, Prachi, have come here with camera person Jyoti to show you the truth of this Kurukshetra colony, says a 10-year-old girl before she starts painting a grim picture of her inundated neighbourhood.

With her feet underwater, speaking into her clenched fist -- her microphone -- and muddied water all around, Prachi explains how a field in which vegetable seeds were sown showed no such signs after floodwaters made their way to the colony.

And somewhere in between, Prachi also reports how students were still being asked by parents to attend their tuition classes.

She, then, carefully walks through the floodwaters to report on other parts of the locality.

Watch her 8-minute reporting here:

Outlook Web Bureau Kurukshetra Haryana Floods National

