Wanted Criminal In Murder Case Arrested In UP's Amethi: Police

A wanted criminal accused of murder in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district was arrested in an encounter by UP Police in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Ashish Mishra who was wanted in connection will the murder of Sudhir Shrivastava on March 1, was arrested following an encounter around 1.30 am, they added.

Mishra, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, sustained a gunshot injury in his leg in the encounter and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the police said.

Amethi Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Sundar said on being stopped by a police team near the Antu-Amethi bypass, Mishra opened fire at the security personnel.

While Mishra was arrested following the encounter, one of his accomplices managed to flee, the officer said.

Mishra allegedly shot Shrivastava (30) dead in Hathkila village here on March 1.

Another accused in the case, Kamta Prasad Mishra, was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine