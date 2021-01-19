Want To Know Who Can And Cannot Take Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin? Check Rules Here

Bharat Biotech has released a fact sheet laying down rules and precautions for those taking its Covid-19 vaccine—Covaxin.

According to the fact sheet issued by the firm, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people suffering from any kind of medical disorder cannot take the Covaxin jab.

This comes just a day after the health ministry claimed that 580 adverse events after immunisation were reported on Monday.

Bharat Biotech has also advised people not to take the vaccine while suffering from fever.

The Covaxin fact sheet, posted on Bharat Biotech’s website, states that the clinical efficacy of the vaccine is yet to be established and is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trial and hence it is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean other precautions related to Covid-19 need not be followed.

The fact sheet states, “You should not get Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin if—

You have any history of allergies

Have high fever

Have bleeding disorder or are a blood thinner

Immune compromised or are on medication that affects your immune system

Are pregnant

Are breast feeding

Have received another Covid-19 vaccine

Any other serious health related issues, as determined by the vaccinator/ officer supervising vaccination

The fact sheet also asked people to inform the vaccinator or a supervising official about their medical condition before taking the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech said in an ongoing clinical trial Covaxin has been shown to generate immunity following two doses given four weeks apart.

Covaxin was granted approval for restricted use in emergency situations that may prevent Covid-19, a few weeks back.

The Central Licensing Authority has granted permission for the sale or distribution of the antidote for restricted use in emergency situations in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, the fact sheet said.

Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated two-dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses, the company had said.

Covaxin is India's totally indigenous Covid-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology.

The inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) biocontainment facility, one of its kind in the world.

(With PTI inputs)

