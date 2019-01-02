Want One-On-One Debate With PM Modi On Rafale Issue: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he would like to hold a one-on-one debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale issue.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said he would like to discuss anything related to combat aircraft and strategic capability with the PM.

Earlier during the day, while initiating a discussion in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the nation is asking PM direct question on Rafale deal. “Prime Minister in an interview said that no one is accusing him personally on Rafale. Entire nation is asking a direct question to the PM,” Gandhi said.

The Congress President also said that PM "does not have guts" to come to Parliament to confront questions on Rafale issue and "hides" in his room.

The Congress leader also rejected Modi's claim in an interview that there was no personal allegation against him.

“He (Modi) spoke for 90 minutes in a staged interview but still did not answer questions on the Rafale issue," Gandhi said reiterating his party's demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the matter.

"We demand a JPC probe into the matter. There is no reason for BJP leaders to feel afraid. The country will get to know that Modi put Rs 30,000 crore in the pockets of 'double A'. The contract was snatched from HAL (a government-run unit)," he said, alleging corruption in the contract.

'Double A' was an apparent reference to Anil Ambani, whom Gandhi repeatedly referred to in his speech before Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asked him not to name him as he is not a member of the House.

Gandhi also claimed that defence ministry officials had objected to the renegotiated deal on the purchase of Rafale aircraft.

