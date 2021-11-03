Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Vrindavan: Widows Celebrate Diwali, Breaking Social Taboos

Around 100 widows living around the area gathered at Vrindavan's Kesi Ghat and lit colourful diyas to celebrate Diwali. The event, breaking social taboos, was organized by Sulabh Hope Foundation.

Vrindavan: Widows Celebrate Diwali, Breaking Social Taboos
Widows celebrating Diwali at Kesi Ghat Vrindavan | Twitter

Trending

Vrindavan: Widows Celebrate Diwali, Breaking Social Taboos
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T09:11:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 9:11 am

Widows living in ashrams have once again broken social taboos by celebrating Diwali on the banks of Yamuna river in Vrindavan on Tuesday. This was a programme organized by the Sulabh Hope Foundation under the guidance of its founder Dr Bindeshwar Pathak.

For long, widows were treated as being inauspicious and the age-old social system prevented them from taking part in auspicious occasions in India.

Nearly 100 widows living in various shelter homes gathered at the historic Kesi Ghat and lit colourful diyas (earthen pots) and celebrated Diwali, Sulabh International said in a statement. Social distancing was maintained.

Related Stories

Vrindavan widows Celebrate Holi

The widows decorated the ghat with traditional rangoli and lit hundreds of earthen lamps. They also chanted Krishna bhajans and danced there.

Thousands of widows, mostly from West Bengal, live in Vrindavan for several decades and for long were not allowed to take part in rituals, till NGO Sulabh International extended them a helping hand, said Vinita Verma, vice-president of the organisation.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

One of the widows, Manu Ghosh said, "Motivated by the series of revolutionary initiatives, widows are now happy and enjoying their stay in Vrindavan."

With an aim to bring a ray of happiness and counter the tradition of widowhood, Pathak came up with the unique idea to organise the festival of lights, especially for the widows.

His organisation looks after hundreds of widows living in various ashrams in Vrindavan and Varanasi since 2012.

On a routine basis, Sulabh International provides them medical facilities and vocational training besides meeting their day-to-day needs so that they do not feel left out during the twilight years of their lives, says Verma.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Vrindavan Diwali Widows National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Jharkhand: MLA Not Invited To Rajyotsav Function, Wants Collector Charged With Sedition

Jharkhand: MLA Not Invited To Rajyotsav Function, Wants Collector Charged With Sedition

After Amarinder Singh Floats New Party, Sidhu, Channi Put Up United Face In Punjab Congress

Delhi Police, SDMs Been Asked To Keep 24x7 Vigil On Firecrackers: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Bypoll Results A Big Shot In Nitish Kumar’s Arm; Lalu And Congress Cut A Sorry Figure In Bihar

Supercomputing Facility At National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) Inaugurated

Capt Amarinder Singh Floats Punjab Lok Congress Party After Resigning From Congress

Global FDI Flows More Than Doubled To $870 Bn In H1 of 2021: OECD

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from India

Telangana Bypolls: BJP's Victory In Huzurabad's 'Prestige Match' Proves Anti-Incumbency Against TRS

Telangana Bypolls: BJP's Victory In Huzurabad's 'Prestige Match' Proves Anti-Incumbency Against TRS

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?

Dhanteras 2021: Items To Buy On The Auspicious Day That Bring 'Luck'Ahead Of Diwali

Dhanteras 2021: Items To Buy On The Auspicious Day That Bring 'Luck'Ahead Of Diwali

Submarine Project Information Leak Case: 2 Navy Officers Among Six Charged By CBI

Submarine Project Information Leak Case: 2 Navy Officers Among Six Charged By CBI

Read More from Outlook

Bihar Bypoll Results | A Big Shot In Nitish Kumar’s Arm; Lalu And Congress Cut A Sorry Figure

Bihar Bypoll Results | A Big Shot In Nitish Kumar’s Arm; Lalu And Congress Cut A Sorry Figure

Giridhar Jha / In Kusheshwar Ashtan, JD-U candidate Aman Kumar Hazari defeated his nearest RJD rival Ganesh Bharti while Arun Kumar of RJD lost to Rajeev Kumar Singh of the ruling party.

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Preetha Nair / Analysts say that INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala's victory in Ellenabad bypolls in Haryana will have ripple effect in UP and Punjab polls.

T20 World Cup: Will Defeat Vs Afghanistan End India's Hopes?

T20 World Cup: Will Defeat Vs Afghanistan End India's Hopes?

Jayanta Oinam / Check the latest ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final qualification scenarios for Group 2, featuring India and other five teams.

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Vikas Pathak / The BJP has maintained its dominance in Assam and done well in Madhya Pradesh but has performed poorly in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Advertisement