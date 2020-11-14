November 14, 2020
Corona
VP Venkaiah Naidu Urges People To Go 'Local For Diwali'

Naidu appealed to people to observe social distancing and other norms and celebrate the festival in a safe and eco-friendly way.

PTI 14 November 2020
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
PTI photo
2020-11-14T13:52:09+05:30

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings on Diwali, appealing to the people to buy local products to encourage artisans.

"May this festival of lights usher happiness, prosperity and peace.

As we celebrate the festival, let us help spread some light in the homes of our local artisans, craftspersons and manufacturers by going #Local4Diwali," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

As the fight against Covid-19 is still on, Naidu appealed to people to observe social distancing and other norms and celebrate the festival in a safe and eco-friendly way.

