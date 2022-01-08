Vishal Dadlani’s Father Passes Away At 79



Dadlani shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that he could not be with his father in his final moments as the music composer tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.



He revealed that his father was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the past three-four days after a gallbladder surgery.



"Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him," he wrote alongside a photo of his father.



"He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days (due to a gall bladder surgery that went bad) but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair," he said.



Dadlani is currently under isolation at his residence here and has mild symptoms.



"Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I don’t know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost," he added.



Dadlani had revealed about his coronavirus diagnosis via social media on Friday. The music composer said that he contracted the virus despite taking "every precaution".

