Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Video Of MP Man Brutally Killing Dog That Bit His Son Leaves Animal Rights Activists Outraged

People for Animals (PFA) activist Chhaya Tomar has lodged a complaint against the man in the video after which police in Gwalior have lodged a complaint.

Video Of MP Man Brutally Killing Dog That Bit His Son Leaves Animal Rights Activists Outraged
A man in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district brutally killed a dog after it bit his son. | Outlook Photos/Jitender Gupta

Trending

Video Of MP Man Brutally Killing Dog That Bit His Son Leaves Animal Rights Activists Outraged
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T12:42:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 12:42 pm

In an incident that has caused outrage on among animal rights activists, a video of a man killing a stray dog that bit his son has gone viral. The indent occurred about a month ago in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

A video of the brutal killing, which took place in Simariatal village, surfaced on social media on Sunday, following which an animal activist lodged a police complaint, Dehat police station in-charge Anand Kumar said.

In the purported video shot from a distance, the man is seen hitting the dog, screaming with pain, with a sharp-edged tool and then chopping off its leg.

An activist of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) demanded action in the matter from Gwalior police.

Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said that an FIR has been registered against the man following the complaint.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

“According to the villagers, the accused, Sagar Vishwas, was angry as the dog had attacked his son and bitten off flesh of the boy's jaw. The dog had also bitten at least five other people of the village,” Kumar said.

A notice will be issued to the accused for appearing before a court, he said.

Based on a complaint by NGO People for Animals (PFA) activist Chhaya Tomar, the police registered the FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming an animal) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

PETA activist Meet Ashar and PFA's Priyanshu Jain said the incident was caught on a video that went viral on social media platforms.

The PETA in a statement said it is learnt that the man allegedly killed the community dog by repeatedly beating the animal with a rod and then chopping off its leg with a knife.

“PETA India commends the Gwalior police for taking steps to send across the message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated,” Ashar said.

Jain said they had never come across such an act of cruelty against an animal in Madhya Pradesh.
"The accused needs mental evaluation and counselling. Cases like these signify the need for stronger laws against animal abuse,” Jain said.

(Inputs fro PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Minor Fire That Broke Out In Parliament Extinguished, No Casualty Reported

Minor Fire That Broke Out In Parliament Extinguished, No Casualty Reported

J&K: JeM's IED Expert Among Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Delhi Air Pollution: November Month's AQI Worst In 7 Years, No 'Good' Quality Days

MBA Coaching Classes In Smaller Towns: Financial Difficulties And Craze

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Delhi Air Pollution: Petitioner In HC Seeks 15 Lakh Damages, Matter Listed

PIB Responded To 28,578 Fact Check Requests Till Date: Anurag Thakur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Bihar Legislators Engage In Vile Verbal Spat Outside Assembly

Bihar Legislators Engage In Vile Verbal Spat Outside Assembly

Covid-19 Omicron Variant: No Cases In India Yet, Says Health Minister

Covid-19 Omicron Variant: No Cases In India Yet, Says Health Minister

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Over 6 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years, Says MHA. But Why? How?

Over 6 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years, Says MHA. But Why? How?

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the special and privileged strategic partnership with Moscow.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travelers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies are replying to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 204 all out in a rain-hit contest.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement